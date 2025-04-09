Four more years? Rachier in line for another term as Gor chairman - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

Kenyan Premier League

Four more years? Rachier in line for another term as Gor chairman

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 9, 2025 – Gor Mahia supremo Ambrose Rachier is set for another term as president of the club.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is after no other candidate expressed interest for the same post as per a list provided by Gor Mahia election board chair Gichu Wahome.

Rachier, who has been at the helm of the club for 17 years, is listed as the only contestant for the chair’s post.

This is also the case for the vice-chair’s post, which has only attracted one nominee — Victor Omondi.

On the other hand, the secretary general’s post will pit the incumbent, Sam Ocholla, against two other candidates including Radio Jambo presenter Joseph Oyoo alias Gidi Gidi as well as Nicanor Arum.

On the other hand, Gerphas Ogola and Philip Nyakwana will slug it out for the honorary treasurer’s post.

The polls are set for April 13 at the basketball court of the Nyayo Stadium.

This, even as a group of contestants filed a notice of motion at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) citing lack of a clear roadmap towards the polls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The claimants include Dolfina Adhiambo — who had expressed interest in the chair’s post — as well as Sally Bolo and Nyakwana.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved