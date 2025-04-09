Four more years? Rachier in line for another term as Gor chairman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 9, 2025 – Gor Mahia supremo Ambrose Rachier is set for another term as president of the club.

This is after no other candidate expressed interest for the same post as per a list provided by Gor Mahia election board chair Gichu Wahome.

Rachier, who has been at the helm of the club for 17 years, is listed as the only contestant for the chair’s post.

This is also the case for the vice-chair’s post, which has only attracted one nominee — Victor Omondi.

On the other hand, the secretary general’s post will pit the incumbent, Sam Ocholla, against two other candidates including Radio Jambo presenter Joseph Oyoo alias Gidi Gidi as well as Nicanor Arum.

On the other hand, Gerphas Ogola and Philip Nyakwana will slug it out for the honorary treasurer’s post.

The polls are set for April 13 at the basketball court of the Nyayo Stadium.

This, even as a group of contestants filed a notice of motion at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) citing lack of a clear roadmap towards the polls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The claimants include Dolfina Adhiambo — who had expressed interest in the chair’s post — as well as Sally Bolo and Nyakwana.