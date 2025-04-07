Al Ittihad continue winning run in BAL as Rabat suffer second loss - Capital Sports
Action between Stade Malien and Al Ittihad. PHOTO/BAL/GETTY IMAGES

Basketball

Al Ittihad continue winning run in BAL as Rabat suffer second loss

Published

RABAT, Morocco, April 7, 2025 – Egypt’s Al Ittihad defeated Mali’s Stade Malien 72-69 and Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers beat Morocco’s FUS Rabat 88-82 on day two of the BAL Kalahari Conference in Rabat, Morocco. 

With two straight wins, both Hoopers and Ittihad lead the conference, while Malien and Rabat are still looking for their first win in the competition.

Majok Deng led Ittihad with 21 points in the close matchup throughout, with their more efficient offense being one the differentiators.

Cartier Diarra scored 19 points for Malien.

In the second close game of the day, Madut Akec led the Hoopers with 25 points and eight rebounds, with Peter Olisemeka recording a game-high 14 boards.

Action between River Hoopers and FUS Rabat. PHOTO/BAL/GETTY IMAGES

Both teams shot well from the floor, but the Hoopers outrebounded Rabat 43-36, while the Rabat team had six blocked shots.

Malien and Rabat will hope that their fortunes turn around when they face each other tomorrow. 

Rivers Hoopers will take on Al Ittihad.

