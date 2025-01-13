Sinner ‘happy’ with reception amid doping case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 13, 2025 – Defending champion Jannik Sinner said he was “happy” with the reception he received from the crowd after making a winning return to the Australian Open amid his ongoing doping case.

World number one Sinner, who claimed his first major title in Melbourne last year, was competing at the tournament for the first time since he failed two doping tests in March.

The 23-year-old Italian, whose doping case will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in April, began his campaign with a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 win over Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.

“I was curious to see how it was. You never know what’s happening,” Sinner said of the reception on Rod Laver Arena.

“I was happy about the crowd. It was a very nice crowd. There were some for my opponent and some for me. It was a nice atmosphere.

“I was just looking forward to go on court. This is what I practice for. I’m trying to compete in the best possible way.”

Cleared of wrongdoing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), Sinner’s case will be heard at Cas following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), which is seeking a ban of up to two years.

Sinner successfully argued that he was inadvertently contaminated by his physiotherapist after he twice tested positive for the steroid clostebol.

Since the doping test was made public, Sinner has gone on to win the US Open and season-ending ATP Finals in a stellar 2024 season.

However, some players have criticised the handling of Sinner’s case – and that of former world number one Iga Swiatek – with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios describing them as “disgusting” for tennis.

Sinner’s first-round opponent in Melbourne, Jarry, was banned for 11 months after testing positive for anabolic agents in 2020.

The Chilean said he wished he had received the same support from the tennis authorities as Sinner has following his own failed tests.

“What I can say is that I would have liked the same treatment as the things that I went through,” said world number 36 Jarry.

“I don’t think it was the same, so that’s all. What I can say is that it’s tough for me to play against him.”