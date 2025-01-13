Sinner 'happy' with reception amid doping case - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sinner
Sinner
Jannik Sinner reacts during his match

Tennis

Sinner ‘happy’ with reception amid doping case

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 13, 2025 – Defending champion Jannik Sinner said he was “happy” with the reception he received from the crowd after making a winning return to the Australian Open amid his ongoing doping case.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

World number one Sinner, who claimed his first major title in Melbourne last year, was competing at the tournament for the first time since he failed two doping tests in March.

The 23-year-old Italian, whose doping case will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in April, began his campaign with a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 win over Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.

“I was curious to see how it was. You never know what’s happening,” Sinner said of the reception on Rod Laver Arena.

“I was happy about the crowd. It was a very nice crowd. There were some for my opponent and some for me. It was a nice atmosphere.

“I was just looking forward to go on court. This is what I practice for. I’m trying to compete in the best possible way.”

Cleared of wrongdoing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), Sinner’s case will be heard at Cas following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), which is seeking a ban of up to two years.

Sinner successfully argued that he was inadvertently contaminated by his physiotherapist after he twice tested positive for the steroid clostebol.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Since the doping test was made public, Sinner has gone on to win the US Open and season-ending ATP Finals in a stellar 2024 season.

However, some players have criticised the handling of Sinner’s case – and that of former world number one Iga Swiatek – with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios describing them as “disgusting” for tennis.

Sinner’s first-round opponent in Melbourne, Jarry, was banned for 11 months after testing positive for anabolic agents in 2020.

The Chilean said he wished he had received the same support from the tennis authorities as Sinner has following his own failed tests.

“What I can say is that I would have liked the same treatment as the things that I went through,” said world number 36 Jarry.

“I don’t think it was the same, so that’s all. What I can say is that it’s tough for me to play against him.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved