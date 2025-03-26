Brazil apologise for embarassing thrashing by bitter rivals Argentina in World Cup qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 26, 2025 – Brazil captain Marquinhos has apologised to the fans after an “embarrassing” display in their 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat by Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Giuliano Simeone were on target for Argentina, whose World Cup qualification was confirmed before kick-off by Bolivia’s draw with Uruguay.

Matheus Cunha replied for the five-time world champions, who suffered their worst defeat in World Cup qualifying and are not yet guaranteed of a place in next year’s finals.

“What we did here can’t happen again,” Marquinhos told Brazilian TV station Globo. “It’s hard to talk about it in the heat of the moment. It’s embarrassing.”

He added: “We started the game badly, far below what we could do and they’re on a great run of confidence. They knew how to play smart. I’m sorry for our fans.”

Argentina, who were without Lionel Messi, went 2-0 ahead in the opening 12 minutes through Alvarez and Fernandez.

A mistake from Cristian Romero allowed Cunha to pull one back, but Mac Allister restored Argentina’s two-goal advantage before half-time.

Argentina wasted several chances to extend their lead before Simeone wrapped up the win with 19 minutes left, sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.

“It was a historic result, winning by 4-1, and that makes us really proud, I’m so happy for the fans,” said Atletico forward Alvarez.

Brazil forward Raphinha wound up the Argentina players before the game when he told a TV station that Brazil were going to “beat them up on the pitch and off the pitch”, and that he was guaranteed to score.

A late challenge by Raphinha in the first half prompted several Argentina players to surround the former Leeds forward, who needed to be ushered away by his team-mates.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni defended Raphinha after the game in an attempt to calm the situation, saying: “I know he didn’t do it on purpose, he is just defending his team and I don’t think there was any intention to offend anyone.”

Argentina top the South American table with 31 points from 14 matches, 16 points clear of seventh-placed Venezuela, with the top six automatically qualifying for next year’s finals.

Brazil are fourth on 21 points and not yet guaranteed of qualification with four matches remaining.

Elsewhere, Paraguay stayed fifth and one point clear of sixth-placed Colombia after the sides drew 2-2 in Barranquilla.

Luis Diaz and Jhon Duran put Colombia 2-0 up inside 13 minutes. Junior Alonso pulled one back just before the break, before Julio Enciso levelled in the second half.