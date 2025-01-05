Kimanzi eyes improvement in Harambee Stars game after Burkina Faso draw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2025 – Harambee Stars stand-in coach Francis Kimanzi admits there is room for improvement in the team following their 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso in the opening match of the Mapinduzi Cup at the Gombani Stadium in Zanzibar on Saturday night.

Kimanzi said the players took some time to get into the rhythm of the match, which was understandable considering it was their opener.

“The first match is always a tough one because the players are still getting used to rhythm. I think the way we have played today until the last minute, we should be happy with ourselves to have some extent. I believe there are a few things we can improve on. We tried our best today but it was not enough,” the gaffer said.

The national team cruised in the lead at the cusp of halftime, James Kinyanjui blasting the ball into the roof of the net after the opponent’s keeper had spilled Boniface Muchiri’s free kick.

The homeboys withered, however, in the second half, allowing Aboubacar Traoré to head past goalkeeper Bryne Omondi for the leveller in the 89th minute.

Kimanzi has now turned his attention to Tuesday’s encounter against Tanzania, set for the same venue.

The longstanding coach says they will strategise for nothing short of victory.

“Today’s match is done and so we will shift our focus to our next match. We want to play well and come away with a great result,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After Tanzania, Stars will face Zanzibar in the final duel on Friday night.