Kimanzi eyes improvement in Harambee Stars game after Burkina Faso draw - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars interim coach Francis Kimanzi during a training session.

Harambee Stars

Kimanzi eyes improvement in Harambee Stars game after Burkina Faso draw

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2025 – Harambee Stars stand-in coach Francis Kimanzi admits there is room for improvement in the team following their 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso in the opening match of the Mapinduzi Cup at the Gombani Stadium in Zanzibar on Saturday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kimanzi said the players took some time to get into the rhythm of the match, which was understandable considering it was their opener.

“The first match is always a tough one because the players are still getting used to rhythm. I think the way we have played today until the last minute, we should be happy with ourselves to have some extent. I believe there are a few things we can improve on. We tried our best today but it was not enough,” the gaffer said.

The national team cruised in the lead at the cusp of halftime, James Kinyanjui blasting the ball into the roof of the net after the opponent’s keeper had spilled Boniface Muchiri’s free kick.

The homeboys withered, however, in the second half, allowing Aboubacar Traoré to head past goalkeeper Bryne Omondi for the leveller in the 89th minute.

Kimanzi has now turned his attention to Tuesday’s encounter against Tanzania, set for the same venue.

The longstanding coach says they will strategise for nothing short of victory.

“Today’s match is done and so we will shift our focus to our next match. We want to play well and come away with a great result,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After Tanzania, Stars will face Zanzibar in the final duel on Friday night.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved