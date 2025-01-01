Firing on all cylinders: Gunners begin new year with win over Brentford

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 1, 2025 – Arsenal came from behind to beat Brentford in the first Premier League fixture of 2025 and boost their title hopes.

Bryan Mbeumo put the hosts ahead, but Gabriel Jesus equalised with his sixth goal in four games.

Quickfire strikes from Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli then ensured Arsenal left west London with all three points.

It was vindication for manager Mikel Arteta, who named a changed side with Kai Havertz left out while 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri made his first Premier League start.

Arsenal are back up to second, six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Brentford stay 12th.

Brentford took the lead in the 12th minute after Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard sloppily gave the ball away in midfield. Mikkel Damsgaard intercepted his pass and slid a through ball for Mbeumo.

The Bees forward cut inside and beat former Brentford goalkeeper David Raya at his near post.

But Arsenal, who were below par for the opening 30 minutes, equalised when Gabriel Jesus headed in the rebound after Thomas Partey’s shot was parried away by Mark Flekken.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Gunners laboured at times during the first half, struggling with the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka.

But they were renewed after the break, scoring twice in eight minutes.

The first came when Brentford failed to clear a corner, Flekken missing his punch, and the resulting goalmouth scramble ended in Merino slamming home from close range.

And they moved 3-1 ahead on 53 minutes when Martinelli cracked a loose ball past Flekken from 12 yards, before easing to victory as Brentford faded.

Nwaneri shines as Raya has bumpy homecoming

While they did eventually hit their stride, Arsenal looked nervous at times – none more so than goalkeeper Raya.

Playing at the Community Stadium for the first time since leaving for Arsenal in 2023, Raya should have done better for the opening goal as he left too much space at his near post and was slow to dive.

He gave the ball away numerous times in the early stages, then nearly conceded an even more calamitous goal.

On 28 minutes, he allowed another Mbeumo shot to squirm through his fingers and had to acrobatically dive back to claw the ball off the line.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Barely a minute later, Jesus equalised. Such are the tight margins in the Premier League.

And when margins are tight, set pieces can make all the difference. Arsenal, coached by Nicolas Jover, have relied on set plays at key moments all season and their goal from a corner five minutes after half-time proved the turning point.

The corner was taken by Nwaneri, who also provided the cross which eventually led to Arsenal’s third. While some senior Gunners struggled, their youngest player seemed nerveless and provided the moments of quality needed to keep their title drive motoring.

Leaky Brentford limp to another home loss

Having built their impressive early season form on a formidable home record, Brentford have now lost back to back games at their Community Stadium and were flat after going behind on this occasion.

Mbeumo continues to enjoy an impressive campaign. Only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak have scored more than the Cameroon international in the top flight this season.

But the defence were slow to react to the first and third goals, allowing Arsenal attackers to pounce on loose balls, while Flekken was too weak in his attempted punch ahead of the second.

Only the Bees and Ipswich are yet to keep a home clean sheet in the league this season.

It means Brentford have now won just one of their past seven matches in all competitions, and Thomas Frank needs to find a solution quickly to stop his side sliding into mid-table obscurity.