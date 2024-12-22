FKF PL holders Gor look to keep pace with leaders and end year on a high

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Defending champions Gor Mahia will look to keep pace with leaders as the last round of FKF Premier League matches this year are played on Sunday.

K’Ogalo sit fifth in the table with 21 points, and victory will potentially hoist them into third place, if Bandari fail to get a positive result against AFC Leopards in the other duel set for Sunday.

Coach Zedekiah Otieno saw his side roar back to winning ways in midweek with a 4-0 thrashing of Ulinzi Stars, and a second win in a row will definitely spur his side’s confidence heading into the new year.

Otieno was asked to step in on the interim after the firing of Brazilian Leo Neiva, and though his tenure has been chequered, he believes his side can weather the pressure.

“Pressure is always part of this job of coaching Gor Mahia. It is a team of high demands. It is not just me who is under pressure but the team as well. But I am happy to see the players work well and to come out of pressure in every game. We have shown character. For us we just need to keep working,” the tactician said, speaking in an interview with Telecomasia.net.

Gor face Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos, a game that will be crucial for his side’s ambitions. Sharks started the season well but have faced struggles since the injury suffered to their midfield dynamo Brian ‘Ngolo’ Otieno as well as striker Salum Ally.

They have won only once in their last five matches, with three defeats, including their last duel, a visit to Mara Sugar.