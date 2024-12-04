Petra enumerates FKF strides in referees development under Mwendwa’s leadership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) deputy president and presidential candidate Doris Petra has praised the efforts made by the federation over the last eight years in developing match officials, producing quality and well qualified referees in the country.

Speaking ahead of the Saturday, December 7 FKF elections, Petra, who is in the race to succeed the current FKF president Nick Mwendwa, enumerated the gains made and committed to continue with the upward trajectory once elected to head the Kenyan FA.

“Our efforts in developing match officials have yielded positive results, significantly increasing the number of FIFA accredited referees in the country,” Petra said.

“While challenges remain, we are actively working to improve referee enumeration and elevate the overall standard of officiating,” Petra added. Current FKF vice president Doris Petra will be seeking the top seat.

Petra noted that during the stint with Mwendwa, who is her running mate in the polls, FKF has created a robust referees department which is headed by a FIFA accredited referee Silvester Kirwa as the referees manager and under this leadership, Kenya has managed to increase the number of FIFA referees from six to 16 while Kenya now has referees who are competent across all levels of officiating.

“We have done well in the area of referees (development) because we have a robust referees department headed by a FIFA referee (Silvester Kirwa) and also his deputy is a FIFA referee. During this time, the number of FIFA accredited referees in Kenya has increased to 16 and when we came in, we only had about six so the results are there to be seen,” Petra outlined.

“We have done well in capacity building for our referees across all counties and this has increased the number of qualified referees across the country. We have had challenges in giving our referees better remuneration and timely payments. We acknowledge this challenge and I undertake to solve it within the systems that we have put in place as well as seeking strategic partners to improve the payment packages for our referees,” Petra explained. Centre Referee Brooks Philips halts the match on Sunday. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Petra noted that beside the regular Physical Endurance Training (PET) and training for them to become referees that we give our referees, we need to give them workshops on integrity to change the perception and make them better even in society.

“We also need to educate the coaches and club officials on matters of football so that we can reduce the altercations between them and referees,” Petra said.

Petra is seeking the FKF presidency with Mwendwa who has been the boss seeking the deputy president’s position in an election that has attracted seven more candidates.