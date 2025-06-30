Wimbledon’s hottest opening day sees players deal with sweltering conditions

WIMBLEDON, England, June 30, 2025 – Players, ground staff and spectators had to contend with sweltering conditions as Wimbledon recorded its hottest opening day on record.

Air temperature on the grounds had reached 32.3C by 16:00 BST on Monday, surpassing the previous record at the start of a Championships – the 29.3C set in 2001.

However, thetournament’s extreme heat rule, which allows players a 10-minute break, has not yet been enforced because Wimbledon measures additional factors to determine heat stress.

Players were given ice packs, cold towels and plenty of water to help regulate their temperature during changeovers.

The ball boys and girls were also given cooling scarves, while spectators attempted to shade themselves with hats, umbrellas and even towels, and others cooled themselves with hand-held fans.

The hottest temperature ever recorded during the tournament remains the 35.7C reached in 2015.

Temperatures are again forecast to return to the mid-30s on Tuesday.

Wimbledon organisers use the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) heat index, which combines air temperature, humidity and surface temperature readings, to determine when the heat rule should be enforced.

The 10-minute breaks are allowed after the second set for all best-of-three set matches, and after the third for all best-of-five set matches, with players permitted to leave the court during the interval.

Britain’s Sonay Kartal, speaking after her opening three-set win over Jelena Ostapenko, said: “I’m not going to lie, it was pretty hot. I think I made a bit of a rookie mistake not changing clothes at the end of the first set.

“It was hot, but I had ice towels, cold drinks and stuff. I wouldn’t say it affected me too much. It was nice to play in no wind, no rain. I think it’s a good first day.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued an amber heat-health alert until Tuesday, following Monday’s peak when temperatures climbed above 30C across much of the country.

UKHSA head of extreme events and health protection Dr Agostinho Sousa said: “Our findings show that heat, especially at the sort of temperatures we are likely to see at the beginning of [this] week, can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Speaking before the start of Monday’s play, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club Sally Bolton said Wimbledon was “ready for this hot weather”.

“The players are used to competing in these sorts of temperatures. There is a heat rule available for them, which we’ll implement if necessary,” Bolton said.

“For fans attending, those Brits who are a bit less used to these sorts of temperatures, we’re offering the same advice as the medical professionals – cover up, wear a hat, light clothing, wear sunscreen, make sure you’re hydrated.

“We’ve got over 100 water points around the ground, so there’s plenty of water available. Please take care of each other too. Take time out of the sun – we know it’s your opportunity to watch some amazing tennis, but taking time off the court and out of the sun is really advisable.

“We’re looking after our ball boys and girls. We’ve got a protocol in place for them, in respect of covering their necks and cool scarves to help them stay cool in their job.”

The temperatures did not stop more than 10,000 people joining the queue for day one, at which point the All England Club advised people to stop travelling.

Two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur was forced to retire from her opening-round match after becoming unwell.

The Tunisian took a medical time-out in the first set, during which she had her blood pressure taken and had an ice towel draped around her neck.

She decided she could not continue when trailing 7-6 (7-5) 2-0 against Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova, in a match which took place during the midday heat following an 11:00 BST start.

There were varying opinions on the temperature among the players.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel that hot out there. It was hot. I was sweating, but I didn’t really feel like it was that hot, you know,” said American Frances Tiafoe.

“I don’t know if wearing all white really helps as well, but I didn’t really feel that hot. After this I’ll go to [the Washington] Open and play in DC, with the humidity there there’s no faking that. That’s going to be really hot.”

But German Eva Lys, who also came through her first-round match, said: “[It was] tough. Really, really tough. I was sweating a lot, so my racquet was very slippery.

“It’s the first time playing with heat on grass. I feel like it’s really tough on the legs. This is especially what I felt in the third set. I think the spectators didn’t have it easy either, I feel like everyone is kind of struggling with the heat right now.”

BBC Weather’s senior meteorologist George Goodfellow said similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, which will be “dry, sunny and very hot again, with just a very slight breeze at most”.

Goodfellow added: “The high will likely be similar to today, above 30C. We’re going with 33C at Kew Gardens – the nearest observation site to Wimbledon.

“After tomorrow, temperatures will return to nearer normal for the time of year, but that still means above 20C.”