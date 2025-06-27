Over 1,400 athletes expected at 25th Edition of Lewa Safari Marathon - Capital Sports
Contestants line up for the start of the Lewa Marathon. PHOTO/LEWA SAFARI MARATHON

Athletics

Over 1,400 athletes expected at 25th Edition of Lewa Safari Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27, 2025 – The highly anticipated 25th edition of Lewa Safari Marathon, powered by Safaricom and Huawei, is set for this Saturday, 28th June, at the Lewa Conservancy in Meru County. 

This year’s event has attracted over 1,400 participants, with the reigning women’s champion, Mercy Kwambai, set to defend her title.

Kwambai triumphed over Zeddy Jerop and Frida Lodepa, who finished second and third, respectively, in 2023.

The marathon was cancelled in 2024 due to the nationwide Gen Z protests.

This year’s race will be run under the theme ‘Connecting Generations Through 25 Years of Conservation’.

“The Lewa Safari Marathon embodies the true spirit of Safaricom’s purpose of transforming lives by driving meaningful impact to the community. As one of the key partners, we are proud of the impact this marathon has had over the past 25 years, a journey we have walked together, especially as we also celebrate our silver jubilee this year,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CBS, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

The Saturday event will feature the 42-kilometre full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km corporate race, and a 5km children’s race.

Another notable athlete set to grace the event is the country’s iconic Paralympian, Henry Wanyoike.

The organisers are targeting to raise USD1 million (Sh140 million) this season which will be used for wildlife conservation efforts.

“As we mark the 25th edition of the Lewa Safari Marathon, we are proud of the great preparations that have gone into making this a truly special event. We have implemented enhanced safety measures, route marking, community engagement, and environmental conservation protocols. Every detail has been carefully considered. This year’s event is not just a race, it’s a celebration of 25 years of impact, unity, and purpose in conservation efforts across Kenya,” said Mike Watson, CEO of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

Over the years, this unique marathon has raised over KES 850 million to fund wildlife conservation and community development in Kenya.

Over KES 400 million has been invested in the direct protection of endangered species, other wildlife, and their habitats.

