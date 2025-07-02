Giroud returns to French football with Lille after leaving LAFC - Capital Sports
Olivier Giroud celebrates after winning the Cup with LAFC. PHOTO/LAFC/X

Football

Giroud returns to French football with Lille after leaving LAFC

Published

LILLE, France, July 2, 2025 – France’s all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud has signed a one-year deal with Lille after leaving Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.

It means Giroud, who played his final game for LAFC on 30 June and turns 39 in September, will return to the French top flight for the first time in 13 years.

Giroud, who helped Montpellier win the 2011-12 Ligue 1 title before departing for Arsenal, said: “I’m very happy and excited to be back in France, home.

“It made perfect sense to return to Ligue 1, 13 years after leaving it. I’ve always considered Lille a top French club.

“It’s a young and talented squad, which needs experienced players like me. So I’ll also be there in that role.”

Giroud spent six seasons with the Gunners, scoring 105 goals, and helped the north London club win the FA Cup on three occasions.

His switch to Chelsea brought a further FA Cup triumph and he was part of the Blues squad that lifted the Europa and Champions League trophies.

He joined LAFC last summer after helping AC Milan win the Scudetto in 2022 but struggled to make an impact in the US, scoring just five goals in 37 games in all competitions.

Giroud retired from international football last year with a record 57 goals in 137 appearances for his country, having played in the side that won the 2018 World Cup.

