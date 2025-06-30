'Come, let us run together,' - Kenyans urged to register for Nairobi Expressway Marathon - Capital Sports
Sports PS Peter Tum, 2019 World marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich, Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei and Nairobi City Expressway Marathon technical director Ibrahim Hussein pose with the medals to be awarded to winners. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

‘Come, let us run together,’ – Kenyans urged to register for Nairobi Expressway Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30, 2025 – Kenyans have been urged to register in their numbers for the fourth edition of the Nairobi Expressway Marathon.

Race director Barnaba Korir called on all participants to register in time and avoid last-minute rushes.

“We must change this last-minute culture. It’s not just a race—it’s logistics, preparation, and order. The earlier you register, the better we serve you,” Korir said.

The event was first held in 2022 and has quickly grown into a must-attend race in Kenya’s athletics calendar — with a top prize of Ksh 3.5 million up for grabs in the men’s and women’s 42km.

This year’s event, set for July 6, will start and finish at Uhuru Park and — as has been the norm — will be primarily run on the Nairobi Expressway.

This route offers a flat and fast route to attract both elite and amateur runners, it will also feature eight water station that will be set roughly five kilometers apart.

Approximately 15,000 runners are expected to participate across the four competition categories, including 42km, 21km, 10km and the 5km fun run.

Registration is ongoing, with interested participants expected to part with Ksh 2000 each.

