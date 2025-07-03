Winning start for Swamis, Kanbis ‘A’, Ngara ‘A’ as Gymkhana ‘A’ takes surprise early lead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Nairobi Gymkhana A were the surprise leaders of Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50-Overs League, albeit on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Spearheaded by man-of-the-match Muhamad Faisal, Gymkhana A had their week 1 campaign effectively sewn up with a deserved 8-wicket away win to Sir Ali Muslim Club A.

Indefatigable Faisal was also named the Best Bowler with 4 wickets to his credit, thanks to the rapid collapse of Sir Ali’s top and middle orders that gave Gymkhana the advantage.

Sir Ali won the toss and elected to bat first but were off to a disastrous start, losing 5 wickets for only 36 runs in 7.3 overs. The team never recovered from the poor start and ended up with only 110 runs in 27.1 overs, contrary to all expectations.

The host’s woes began when opener Nithin Arvid (12 off 6 balls) was bowled out by Neel Doshi.

Arvind was followed into the pavilion by Aniket Patara (4 off 7 balls) and Sajjad Malik (5 off 5 balls) as middle-order batsman Ameer Hamza saved the blushes for losers with 49 off 55 balls before being caught out by Joseph Mavharia.

In reply, Gymkhana A managed 114 for 2 in just 20.2 overs to carry the day. The newly recruited overseas player Mohit Jhawa was the star for Gymkhana with an unbeaten 46 runs off only 32 deliveries.

After week 1, Gymkhana are tied on 4 points with Sikh Union A, Kanbis A, Ngara A, and Swamibapa A but enjoy a superior Net Run Rate of 3.407.

–Swamis On Cloud 9–

Meanwhile, Swamibapa A have started off their 50-Overs campaign on a solid note, defeating Stray Lions A by 8 wickets, thanks to Sachin

Gill’s unbeaten 41 runs and 3 wickets earned him the man-of-the-match accolade.

Swamis’ skipper Rushabh Patel was in imperious form in week 1, scoring an unbeaten half century (61 off 78 balls), to emerge as the match’s highest run scorer. Vraj Patel once again was the toss of the bowlers for Swamibapa, picking up five wickets on the opening day of the season.

Defending champions Kanbis also got off to a winning start with a seven-wicket advantage over visitors Ruaraka A, who lost to the much-fancied Eastleigh derby for the umpteenth time. Ruaraka, who are one of the favorites for the league title, started on a disastrous note after their fancied batting lineup once again failed to live up to the expectations.

Ruaraka folded for 155 runs in 32.1 overs, with the only meaningful contribution from Neel Akash Tambe, who top-scored with 73 runs. Bilal Husin, Hashit Vekaria, and Nischay Kerai all picked up 3 wickets each for Kanbis.

Newly promoted Ngara Sports Club A pulled out all stops on home turf to vanquish Kenya Kongonis A by 5 wickets.

Ngara has maintained the same team for the Super League season, led by Rajiv Sutaria and their new vice-captain Dhyey Patel.

As for the international pros, Ngara A has Shubham Chagg and Ganesh Mansuria for the entire season and Aezaz Kotariya for 4 games.

Sikh Union A played their hearts out on Sunday, defeating Samaj A Team won by 8 wickets.

The Sikhs are coming in with the same squad from the T20 season, with the majority of the youngsters.

Overseas professional Shoaib Akram was the toast of the Sikhs with a cool 52 off 71 balls.

“Standards have been set, and only the sky’s the limit. From our end, I must admit it was nice to start the league with a win,” quipped Sikh Union’s wicket keeper and skipper, Sukhdeep Singh, after a winning start.

The full results for the weekend are as follows; –

NPCA SUPER DIVISION 50 OVERS LEAGUE; 29-JUN-25,

SIR ALI MUSLIM CLUB GROUND: Sir Ali Muslim Club A Team 110/10 (27.1ov) Nairobi Gymkhana A Team 114/2 (20.2 ov); Nairobi Gymkhana A Team won by 8 wickets

JAMHURI HIGH: Stray Lions A Team 126/10 (39.1ov), Swamibapa A Team 128/2 (28.2ov), Swamibapa A Team won by 8 wickets

NGARA SPORTS CLUB: Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club A Team 188/10 (45.5ov), Ngara Sports Club A Team 190/5 (32.3ov), Ngara Sports Club A Team won by 5 wickets

SAMAJ SCHOOL, NAIROBI: SCLPS YL A Team 194/10 (43.4ov), Sikh Union A Team 195/2 (31.2ov). Sikh Union A Team won by 8 wickets

EASTLEIGH: Ruaraka A 155/10 (32.1ov), Kanbis A 159/3 (30,2ov). Kanbis A won by 7 wickets

NPCA DIVISION ONE 50 OVERS LEAGUE; 29-JUN-25

VIRAJ INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY, KATANI: Wolves Cricket Club A Team 119/10 (36.5ov); Sir Ali Muslim Club B Team 121/1 (19.5ov). Sir Ali Muslim Club B Team won by 9 wickets

LENANA SCHOOL: Obuya Cricket Academy A Team 185/10 (48.2ov); Swamibapa B Team 174/10 (31.5ov). Obuya Cricket Academy A Team won by 11 runs.

SIKH UNION CLUB: Sikh Union B Team 139/10 (38.2ov), SCLPS YL B Team 140/2 (22.2). SCLPS YL B Team won by 8 wickets

GOAN INSTITUTE: Goan Institute A Team 150/10 (40.1ov), Ngara Sports Club B Team 151/3 (31.5ov), Ngara Sports Club B Team won by 7 wickets

WOMEN’S T10 LEAGUE-28-Jun-25

JAMHURI SCHOOL: Twiga Warriors 70/0 (10.0ov), Duma Strikers 66/5 (10.0ov). Twiga Warriors won by 4 runs

NAIROBI GYMKHANA: Chui Champs 63/5 (10.0ov), Ndovu Power 64/1 (9.2ov). Ndovu Power won by 7 wickets.

JAMHURI SCHOOL: Twiga Warriors 41/0 (6.0ov), Kifaru Chargers 42/1 (4.4), Kifaru Chargers won by 7 wickets

NAIROBI GYMKHANA: Ndovu Power 31/6 (10.0ov), Simba Titans 32/0 (4.1ov), Simba Titans won by 10 wickets