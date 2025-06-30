Two-time runner-up Jabeur retires from Wimbledon opener - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning. PHOTO/BBC Sports

Tennis

Two-time runner-up Jabeur retires from Wimbledon opener

Published

WIMBLEDON, England, June 30, 2025 – Two-time runner-up Ons Jabeur retired from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova when trailing by a set and a break after struggling physically on a hot day at Wimbledon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Tunisian former world number two, who has dropped down the rankings over the past year because of injuries and is now 59th, left the court for 14 minutes at 3-2 in the first set when she took a medical timeout.

She had looked distressed before that while sitting on her chair at the changeover, burying her head in her towel, drinking water and putting an ice towel around her neck before a physio took her blood pressure.

She returned to the court but never looked comfortable as the temperature at Wimbledon headed towards 30C and called it a day with Bulgaria’s Tomova leading 7-6 (7-5) 2-0.

“I wasn’t expecting not to feel good,” said Jabeur, who did not hold a news conference and left with a doctor. “I have been practising pretty well the last few days but I guess these things happen.

“I’m pretty sad, it really doesn’t really help with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do, even though it has been a very tough season for me.”

She added that she would now rest and just “try to disconnect a little bit from tennis” and spend some time with her family.

The weather forecast points to temperatures climbing as high as 33C in south-west London on Monday.

The hottest opening Wimbledon day on record was in 2001, when temperatures reached 29.3C. The hottest-ever day at SW19 was 1 July 2015, when it reached 35.7C.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020