Ex-England captain Farrell called up as Daly ruled out of Lions tour

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 3 – Former England captain Owen Farrell has been called up to the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, marking a remarkable return to the Test scene.

Coach Andy Farrell has turned to his son as a replacement for utility back Elliot Daly, who has been ruled out after fracturing his arm in Wednesday’s win over Queensland Reds.

“He’s the right man at this moment in time for us,” said Andy Farrell of Owen.

“We felt we were a little bit vulnerable in and around 12 and obviously he can play 10 as well.

“Experience isn’t just the playing side, it’s how you make the group feel – the little chats that you have around the place to make sure that everything’s gelled together – obviously Owen would bring a lot of that into the group.

“It is heartbreaking for the group that Elliot’s tour is over. He is a Lions legend who has added so much to the group on and off the field over the past few weeks and over the course of three Tours.

“It is very sad. We’ve just sent him off to the airport and he was the guy who announced the line-up for the Waratahs game, so that was a nice touch.”

Owen Farrell, 33, recently returned to Saracens after a difficult season in Paris with Racing 92.

He won 112 caps for his country before taking a break from England duty after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

A Test Lion on the 2013, 2017 and 2021 tours, there is no doubting Farrell’s credentials.

But his call-up is controversial.

Farrell has not played international rugby in nearly two years and has not played at all in nearly nine weeks after suffering a concussion while playing for Racing against Lyon on 4 May, his last game for the Top 14 side.

A host of other contenders – such as Wales’ Blair Murray or Scotland’s Tom Jordan – have been training and preparing for competitive rugby with their national sides.

“He’s fit or else he wouldn’t be picked,” said Andy Farrell of Owen.

“I know that the guys have been keeping in close touch with him and others in regards to that and he’s been training full bore for quite some time now.

“The person’s still the person and the character’s still the character and the player inside is still the player inside, if he is fit and well and ready to fire.”

Last month England head coach Steve Borthwick confirmed Owen Farrell was not considered for England’s summer tour to Argentina, despite his return home making him eligible again.

“Owen has been on record saying he just wants to get back playing and get settled with his family back in Hertfordshire, and we wish him all the best with that,” Borthwick told Rugby Union Weekly.

Farrell’s inclusion in the squad could alter the dynamic in the Lions midfield, with the Saracens playmaker comfortable at both fly-half and inside centre.

As it stands, Finn Russell is the clear favourite to start the Test series at fly-half, with Bundee Aki or Sione Tuipulotu at inside centre.

Fin Smith had been set to be Russell’s back-up, with Marcus Smith yet to get an opportunity to start in his preferred position of number 10.

Andy Farrell suggested after the 52-12 win over Queensland Reds the Lions had “loads of full-backs” even if Daly was ruled out.

However, neither Blair Kinghorn nor Hugo Keenan have yet featured on tour, with Kinghorn arriving late following Toulouse’s Top 14 win, and Keenan struggling with injury and illness.

The Lions play the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday in Sydney, before meeting the ACT Brumbies in Canberra four days later.

The first Test against Australia is on 19 July in Brisbane.