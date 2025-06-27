Harambee Stars to face DR Congo in CHAN opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27, 2025 – Harambee Stars will kick off their Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3.

The Group A fixture will be played at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani (MISC), which has been undergoing refurbishments for the past year and a half.

Benni McCarthy’s men will then square it out with Angola, four days later, at the same venue before meeting Morocco on August 10.

Their final group encounter will be against Zambia on August 17.

Other than hosting Harambee Stars’ matches, Kasarani will also stage the Group A encounter between Angola and DRC, in addition to the finals of the continental showpiece.

Meanwhile, Nyayo Stadium will host six games, including five from Group A and one from Group C.

On the same day that Kenya face DRC, Morocco will be up against Angola at the 35,000-seater stadium.

This will be followed by DRC v Zambia on August 7 and the Cosafa derby between Zambia and Angola, three days later.

On August 14, Morocco will face Zambia at the same venue before returning to meet DRC, three days later.

Nyayo will also be the battlefield of the Group C duel between Algeria and Niger.

Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa will host the opening encounter between the hosts and Burkina Faso.

Notably, all of Kenya’s matches will be staged in the evening except for their encounter against Angola, which will begin at 7:00 pm.

McCarthy has been taking the team through their preps in readiness for the competition, which will be their first.

Their latest friendly was a 2-1 win over Chad in Morocco, early this month — following on from a 0-0 draw with the central Africans a few days earlier.