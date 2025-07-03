Liverpool and Ronaldo lead tributes to Jota

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 3 – Liverpool say they are “devastated” by the “unimaginable loss” of forward Diogo Jota, who has died in a car crash aged 28.

The Portugal international and his brother Andre Silva, 25, were killed after their car left the road because of a tyre blowout in the Spanish province of Zamora.

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children, just last month.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who played alongside Jota, wrote on social media: “It doesn’t make sense. Just now we were together in the national team, you had just got married.”

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo sent his condolences to Jota’s family, wife and children, and added: “I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo e Andre. We will miss you.”

Liverpool said in their statement they were “devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota”.

The club added: “Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, team-mates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.”

Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager who signed Jota for the Reds, said he was “heartbroken”.

“This is a moment where I struggle. There must be a bigger purpose. But I can’t see it,” the German coach posted on Instagram.

“Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father. We will miss you so much.”

Diogo Jota played for clubs including Atletico Madrid, Porto, Wolves and Liverpool

Jota, who joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolves, won the Premier League last season and was also part of the team that won the FA Cup and League Cup in 2021-22.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said he was “much more than an amazing player”.

“Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all team-mates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself,” the FPF said.

“We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything to honour their legacy daily.”

Uefa announced a moment of silence would be observed at all Women’s European Championship games on Thursday and Friday, including Portugal’s tie against Spain.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of European football’s governing body, said: “Just three weeks ago, I had the honour of presenting Jota with a medal after the Nations League final – a moment of joy, pride, and celebration that will now forever be burned in memory with sorrow.”

In a post on world football’s governing body Fifa’s X account, president Gianni Infantino said Jota and Andre Silva will both be “so sorely missed by all those who knew them and by the worldwide football community”.

“Aged just 28, Diogo had enjoyed a fantastic career to date and had many great years ahead of him, while his brother Andre was thriving at Penafiel.”

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said: “Jota represented Portuguese football at the highest level and demonstrated a high level of professionalism and dedication as part of a generation that has taken Portuguese football to the highest level.”

And Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro added: “The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal’s name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer was among those to pay tribute to Jota.

“I am sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular,” he said.

“There are millions of Liverpool fans but also football fans and non-fans who will also be shocked by this. It is devastating and really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends and for his family.”

UK’s Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, speaking in the House of Commons, added: “The whole House is heartbroken by this news and I want to send our sympathies to his friends and family on behalf of the whole House.”

Prince William, president of the Football Association since 2006 and its patron from last year, also expressed his condolences.

“As part of the footballing family, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him,” read a message on the social media account of the Prince and Princess of Wales that was signed ‘W’.

The FA said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Diogo’s family, friends and team-mates at Liverpool and Portugal.”

‘I will always remember you with your smile’

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez played together at Liverpool for three years

Jota’s Liverpool team-mate Darwin Nunez said there were “no words of comfort for so much pain”.

“I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field,” he added.

“I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I’m sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children.”

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish said “football is not important at this sad time”, adding: “You feel helpless, knowing there’s so little we can do to ease the pain for his wife of just two weeks, his three beautiful children.

“Thinking and praying for all their loved ones after the devastating loss of both Diogo and Andre. YNWA.”

Former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said he was “in a state of shock”.

“I can only imagine how his team-mates feel at Liverpool and Portugal, they must be in a world of pain with his friends and family,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“It just shows us all how quickly life can change. What a summer he’s had, and you get this devastating news that his family have had in the last few hours. You can’t even comprehend it.”

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard posted on Instagram: “RIP Diogo. Condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly sad time.”

Manchester United captain and Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes called Jota a “friend colleague and companion of a thousand battles”.

He added: “It’s hard to understand how can someone leave so soon.

“May you and your brother find the peace you need to watch over your loved ones who lost you too soon and suddenly. My condolences to all your family.”

Jota’s Portugal team-mate Ruben Neves, who is playing at the Fifa Club World Cup for Al-Hilal, said: “They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you.”

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, who played with Jota at Wolves, posted on Instagram: “It’s hard to get this kind of news and I still can’t believe it.

“An excellent colleague, friend and above all a great father. Thank you for everything friend, we will always remember you.”

NBA legend and LA Lakers power forward LeBron James, who is a minority owner of Liverpool, wrote on X “my prayers go out to his loved ones”.

Legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal described Jota’s death as “sad and painful news”.

“All my love, affection and support go out to his wife, children, family and friends at this difficult time,” the 22-time Grand Slam champion added.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish posted he was “lost for words”, while Manchester United’s Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot said he was “speechless”.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live: “You saw the smile on his face when he played. He was always that bubbly character, but he was also a fiery person on the pitch. He had that lovely balance.

“He was always happy to give up his time, more than gracious when he spoke to people, very respectful but also a very charismatic character. I don’t think you become a fans’ favourite without being that type of person.”

Premier League clubs pay tribute

Liverpool fans have been leaving tributes to Diogo Jota outside Anfield

The Premier League said football had “lost a champion who will be forever missed”, adding it would “continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club”.

Wolves, where Jota spent three seasons, said they were “heartbroken” and that their former player would be “truly missed, and always remembered”.

“Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his team-mates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves,” they added.

“The memories he created will never be forgotten.”

Manchester United said their “deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre, and everyone connected with Liverpool”, while Everton said they were “deeply saddened by the tragic passing” of the brothers.

Jota joined Atletico Madrid in 2016, and spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Porto, where his brother was also a youth player.

Porto said they were “in mourning”.

Andre Villas-Boas, the former Chelsea and Spurs manager who is now president of the Portuguese club, added: “This is a moment of profound dismay for the entire Porto fanbase and for all Portuguese people.

“Two young men tragically lost their lives, two men who represented FC Porto in an exemplary manner and who will be remembered not only for their football but also for their personal and human qualities.”

Porto’s rivals Sporting said “the world of football has become poorer”.

Pacos de Ferreira, the Portuguese club where Jota began his professional career and his brother also was a player, said the siblings left their mark on the club.

“They were two extraordinary people who stood out for their humility, responsibility and immense dedication to the club they played for,” the club said.

Portuguese second division club Penafiel, where Andre Silva played for the past two seasons as a forward, said: “The loss of two lives so young and linked to the world of football fills us with pain and consternation.”