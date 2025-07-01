Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa completes move to Arsenal - Capital Sports
Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea for £71m in 2018 and is still the most expensive goalkeeper ever

English Premier League

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa completes move to Arsenal

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 1 – Arsenal have completed the Ksh 886 million (£5 million) signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.

Spain international Kepa joins the Gunners on a three-year deal after spending last term on loan at Bournemouth, where he made 35 appearances in all competitions.

“I’m really, really happy to be here, really excited and looking forward to what is coming,” he said.

“The ambition that is shown in this club, when I talk with Mikel [Arteta] and Inaki [Cana], how much they show me their desire to win… I think we are so close to winning and, hopefully, altogether, we can achieve it.”

The 30-year-old is still the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, having moved to the Blues in 2018 from boyhood club Athletic Bilbao for £71m.

His arrival at the Emirates will provide competition for his compatriot David Raya.

Neto was on loan at Arsenal from the Cherries during the 2024-25 campaign but they elected not to sign the Brazilian on a permanent basis.

Kepa played 163 times for Chelsea and was in the squads that lifted the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup.

He also spent a year on loan at Real Madrid and helped them win La Liga and the Champions League during the 2023-24 season.

