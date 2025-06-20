Indiana Pacers beat Thunder to force NBA game seven decider

INDIANAPOLIS, USA, Jun 19 – The NBA Finals will be decided by a winner-takes-all game seven for the first time in nine years after the Indiana Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91 in game six to level the series.

A fine attacking display from the Pacers, which included 20 points for Obi Toppin off the bench, stopped the Thunder from claiming the Championship in Indianapolis.

Star player Tyrese Haliburton, who missed game five with a calf injury, passed a late fitness test before tip-off and managed 14 points, five assists and two steals in 22 minutes of play.

“We just wanted to protect our court,” Haliburton said.

“We didn’t want to see those guys celebrate a championship on our home floor. Backs against the wall, we just responded.

“So many different guys chipped in. It was a whole team effort. I’m really proud of this group.”

The victory means the NBA finals will go to game seven for the first time since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first Championship with a 4-3 series win against the Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder will host game seven on Monday (01:00 BST) but will need a much improved performance to win their first Championship since 1979.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly-crowned Most Valuable Player, top scored for the Thunder with 21 points but his side paid the price for missing their first eight shots of the game, which gave the Pacers an early eight-point lead.

“Credit Indiana,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “They earned the win. They outplayed us for most of the 48 minutes. They went out there and attacked the game.”

Monday’s game will mark the 20th time the NBA Finals have gone to game seven, with the home side in the decider triumphing 15 times.

Results

Game one: Thunder 110-111 Pacers (Indiana lead 1-0)

Game two: Thunder 123-107 Pacers (Series tied 1-1)

Game three: Pacers 116-103 Thunder (Indiana lead 2-1)

Game four: Pacers 104-111 Thunder (Series tied 2-2)

Game five: Thunder 120-109 Pacers (Oklahoma Cit lead 3-2)

Game six: Pacers 108-91 Thunder (Series tied 3-3)

Game seven: Thunder v Pacers (Monday, 23 June 01:00 BST)