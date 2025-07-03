Liverpool 'devastated' by death of forward Jota - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC

English Premiership

Liverpool ‘devastated’ by death of forward Jota

Published

LIVERPOOL, England, July 3, 2025 – Liverpool say they are “devastated” by the “unimaginable loss” of their Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who has died in a car crash.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Portugal international and his brother Andre Silva, 26, died in the accident, which took place in the Spanish province of Zamora.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, team-mates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss,” the club added.

Jota, who joined the Reds in 2020 from Wolves, won the Premier League last season and was also part of the squad that won the FA Cup and League Cup double in 2021-22.

More to follow.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020