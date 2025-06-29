‘Work starts now!’ Ambani vows to make Ingwe great again

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29, 2025 – Newly elected AFC Leopards chair Boniface Ambani has promised to return the club to their trophy winning days.

Ambani admits he understands the pain of the fans who have for long wished for Ingwe to lift their first league title since 1998.

“Of course, I was part of that team that was the last to ever win the league. My desire is for AFC Leopards to return to the glory days and that is the main thing I want to achieve while in office,” the former AFC Leopards striker said.

Ambani was elected Ingwe’s new honcho after garnering 1,101 votes in a largely peaceful club elections at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

His sole challenger to the throne, Enos Mutoka, received 682 votes.

Ambani said there is no time for celebrations, noting that preparations for the new season will begin as soon as tomorrow.

“There is a lot of work to be done…work starts now. We have just finished the season and we need to start thinking of the next one. We need to start preparing…to know which players will be released and those who will be staying with the team…which areas to strengthen,” he said.

His in-tray will certainly be full, with Ingwe expected to be busy in the transfer market as they seek reinforcements.

The felines finished sixth in the 2024/25 FKF Premier League with 51 points from 34 games — albeit challenging for the league crown at some point.

Mulindi elected secretary general

In the other results of the day, Isaac Mulindi trounced Robert Situma to win the secretary general’s post.

Mulindi garnered 656 votes against Situma’s 534 as Irene Sitawa finished third with 429 votes in what was a closely contested poll.

Newton Lime was elected treasurer, succeeding Oliver Napali.