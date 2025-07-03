Teenage sensational Mutere readying to make Blue Bombers Youth Academy shine in Denmark tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – 14-year-old Leor John Mutere, a Junior High School student at Oswal Academy in Nairobi, is excited to be part of Blue Bombers Youth Academy, readying itself for the Billund Youth Football tournament in Denmark from August 28 to September 7 this year.

Mutere, an attacking midfielder, is optimistic this will be a great outing for the Blue Bombers, a Nairobi-based academy that has focused on producing youthful talent both for local clubs and abroad.

“We have been training well as Blue Bombers and recently played in a tournament in Kajiado just to sharpen ourselves, ready for the tournament,” said Mutere.

“I am so excited ahead of the trip to Denmark because this will be my first trip to play in a tournament out of the country,” he stated, adding that his goal is to play well and attract the eyes of youth clubs abroad, and get a soccer scholarship.

Last weekend, the Blue Bombers played in the Zuru Mashuuru tournament in Kajiado that attracted several youth sides, among them hosts Mashuuru All Stars, Blue Bombers, Red Scorpions, Syokimau, Sakata Soccer Stars, Jamhuri Soccer Academy, A3T soccer Academy, Runda Youth Sports Academy (RYSA), and Shilson.

Rose Adhiambo, the managing director and coach at Blue Bombers, says this will be the third major international youth tournament the team will be participating in, though their focus is to participate in international tournaments yearly, with emphasis on Europe, America, and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2022, they participated in the NORKORPING tournament in Sweden, winning the Under-9, Under-11, and Under-14 titles, while in 2023, the Blue Bombers toured the United Kingdom and were the London Cup Winners in the Under-14 and Under-17 categories.

“This academy has distinguished itself as a hub for soccer enthusiasts of all ages, offering a comprehensive approach to the beautiful game. With a focus on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship,” says Ms Odhiambo.

Blue Bombers currently has partnerships with Manchester International Football Academy in the United Kingdom, Spain Rush Academy in Valencia, Spain, and New Hera Interconnection in Madrid, Spain.

Locally, the academy supports children from the slums of Kawangware, Kangemi, Kibera, and its environs on fully funded football scholarships with the academy.