Gor to apologise to fans for heartbreaking season with FKF Cup win

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28, 2025 – Gor Mahia midfielder Austine Odhiambo says they want to win the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup as a way of saying sorry to their fans for a disappointing season.

Odhiambo admits they have broken the hearts of the K’Ogalo faithful with a lacklustre season in which they relinquished the league title.

“There is no two ways about it…we have to play continental football next season…and that means winning the domestic cup. We want to make it up to our fans because we have really disappointed them this season,” the midfield magician said.

K’Ogalo face National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi United in the domestic cup showdown at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Gor will be looking to close the season on a high and soothe the pain of losing the league crown to Kenya Police.

On the other, the Naibois will be out to crown their high-flying season in which they clinched the second-tier league title and earned promotion to the FKF Premier League.

Nicholas Muyoti’s charges have also distinguished themselves as giant-fellers, downing Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Tusker, Kakamega Homeboyz and Mara Sugar en route to the final.

With the stakes high for both sides, Odhiambo says they are determined to end the Nairobians’ fairytale run.

“This game is very important for us and an opportunity that God has given to us. This season has been full of hardships. Our fans are used to us winning trophies and winning this cup will restore the pride,” the Harambee Stars midfielder said.

The 1987 Africa Cup Winners Cup champions (now known as Confederations Cup) will be seeking their 10th domestic cup crown.

Also at stake is Ksh 2 million for the winners, Ksh 1 million for the runners-up, Ksh 750,000 and Ksh 500,000 for third-place and fourth-place finishers, respectively.