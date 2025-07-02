Alexander-Arnold assist helps Real Madrid into quarter-finals - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Alexander-Arnold assist helps Real Madrid into quarter-finals

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jul 2 – Trent Alexander-Arnold registered his first assist as a Real Madrid player as Xabi Alonso’s side beat Juventus to reach the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Alexander-Arnold, making his fourth successive start at the tournament, endured a quiet first half at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami but delivered a delicious cross from which Gonzalo Garcia nodded Madrid ahead nine minutes into the second half.

Alonso once again deployed a 5-3-2 system against the record Serie A champions, but his side looked vulnerable defensively in the first half and were fortunate not to fall behind in the early stages.

Randal Kolo Muani spurned a golden opportunity to give Juventus the lead when he sent a looping effort over the crossbar after he was sent racing clear by Kenan Yildiz, who had a powerful long-range drive deflected wide moments later.

Madrid’s best chance of the first half fell to Jude Bellingham, who was denied from a tight angle by the impressive Michele di Gregorio, while Federico Valverde was also thwarted by a magnificent one-handed stop by the 27-year-old. The Juventus goalkeeper did brilliantly to deny Bellingham and Dean Huijsen early in the second half, but Garcia’s thumping

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020