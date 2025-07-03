How is Arsenal’s attacking refresh shaping up?

LONDON, England, July 3, 2025 – This promised to be a summer that would bring an injection of attacking flair into the Arsenal squad.

So far, however, it has yielded the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, concrete moves for deep-lying midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, and talks over signing centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia.

That’s not to say the club’s executive team – led by sporting director Andrea Berta – haven’t been trying to sign attacking players, and that process is now set to accelerate.

First on the agenda is the centre-forward Arsenal so clearly crave, and the club are also working on the signing of up to two attacking midfielders.

BBC Sport looks at how the work to refresh Mikel Arteta’s attacking options is developing.

Which forwards are Arsenal looking at?

It is our understanding Arsenal came into the summer with two primary striker targets – RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Well, there was a third – but the chances of securing Alexander Isak from Newcastle were deemed largely unrealistic.

A move for Slovenia international Sesko has substantial backing from key figures at the Emirates – including Arteta.

BBC Sport has learned the player’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, was invited to Arsenal’s final home game of the season against Newcastle as a guest of the club.

But a deal to sign Sesko has proved difficult. Sources have indicated there is still no agreement between the 22-year-old and Arsenal, let alone the two clubs.

Of course, a breakthrough could come at any moment – but the suggestion is that striking a deal for Sesko has proved significantly harder than expected.

Part of that may be down to changes towards the top of the club in recent months.

With the Gunners’ interest in Sesko well established, Basanovic is understood to have developed a strong relationship with former sporting directors Edu and Jason Ayto.

But with both gone and Berta leading the negotiations, those nurtured relationships are no longer relevant.

And there have been indications in recent days that Arsenal have focused attention on other targets.

The impasse with Sesko could, of course, be a strategic ploy from the Gunners to see if he will accept what to them would be more favourable terms.

Either way, Arsenal are understood to have made headway with a potential move for Gyokeres in recent days.

Significantly, the signing of the Sweden international is understood to have Berta’s backing.

Gyokeres was not a strong target for Arsenal prior to Berta’s arrival earlier this year, but he believes the 27-year-old could make an instant impact.

And the striker, who is at odds with Sporting over his valuation, is understood to be very keen to join Arsenal.

Should Arsenal sign Sesko or Gyokeres, it is likely to cost them in excess of £70m.

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, who Arsenal tried to sign in January, would be a cheaper option – allowing them to spend more elsewhere.

The 29-year-old is open to joining Arsenal – the club he supported as a boy – and it is understood that he and Gyokeres are the two players they have explored moves for in recent days.

Which wingers are Arsenal looking at?

How Arsenal’s search for a striker concludes – or, more pertinently, how much they pay – will impact their efforts to strengthen in creative areas.

There is genuine interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, with the belief he could be a game-changing addition to an Arsenal team expected to mount a sustained challenge for the Premier League title.

But whether such a transfer is realistic this summer remains to be seen. There has been no public confirmation that Rodrygo is open to leaving Madrid, though it has been suggested to BBC Sport by a well-placed source that the Spanish side would listen to offers.

If the 24-year-old was available, he would cost at least £70m, which – after spending on a striker – may be too much. It is also understood there are some reservations about whether he could adapt to the physicality of English football.

He would also expect to become one of the highest-paid players at the club.

With all that in mind, Berta is considering other options.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has admirers at Arsenal, who considered a move for the 24-year-old England international last summer.

But it would take a huge fee for Newcastle to even consider selling Gordon given his importance to the team and the fact they are looking to build, not dismantle, their squad as they return to the Champions League.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is also on their list of targets.

The England international, 27, has release clause of £60m plus £8m in potential add-ons in his contract, which has two years to run.

Palace representatives have, according to sources, been made aware of Arsenal’s interest in Eze, who is open to the move.

Sources insist Palace would demand the full release clause should any club formalise their interest – but whether that stance softens towards the end of the window remains to be seen.

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is another player Arsenal have considered – particularly given his versatility – but a move for the 23-year-old does not have universal backing at the club.

Who might Arsenal sell this summer?

BBC Sport understands Arsenal will look to sell one of their more established first-team players inside the next 12 months.

Winger Gabriel Martinelli has been extensively linked with a move away this summer, and it is understood that isn’t something the club are ruling out.

Defender William Saliba is a long-term target for Real Madrid, but Arsenal are trying to extend the France international’s contract.

If Arsenal do sign a new centre-back, Jakub Kiwior could be deemed surplus to requirements, and Oleksandr Zinchenko is available.

How Kai Havertz’s role evolves in the next 12 months after the introduction of a new centre-forward will make for interesting viewing, too.

There are understood to be several clubs in Germany keeping a close eye on Havertz’s situation heading into next summer, when he will have two years left on his contract.