Liverpool forward Jota dies in car crash – reports

ZAMORA, Spain, July 3, 2025 – Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died in a car crash, aged 28, according to reports in Spain.

The Portugal forward’s brother Andre Silva also died in the accident, which took place in the Spanish province of Zamora.

The 26-year-old was also a professional footballer, with Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel.

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, with whom he has three children, just last month.

He recently posted pictures on social media, external of the ceremony, which took place on 22 June.

More to follow.