Wanyama led Parliament Sports Committee urges NOC-K to conduct delayed elections in a fortnight - Capital Sports
Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture in the National Assembly chairman Daniel Wanyama

Sports

Wanyama led Parliament Sports Committee urges NOC-K to conduct delayed elections in a fortnight

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) on Thursday was urged to conduct the delayed elections in two weeks by the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture in the National Assembly.

Speaking while giving the advisory, Committee chairman Daniel Wanyama said that the squabbles will taint Kenya’s reputable sports image globally and affect athletes in preparation for international assignments.

NOC-K Secretary General and presidential candidate Francis Mutuku (L), president Paul Tergat (middle) and 1st Deputy president and presidential candidate Shadrack Maluki (R)

The NOC-K elections have been aborted twice after the last polls set for June 19 were stopped by a court injunction obtained in Eldoret.

“We are giving you two weeks to hold the elections. I appreciate the eight years you have been in office you have done a fantastic job because we have not had fiasco as it were before and we believe the transition should be as smooth because we want the same to continue, we wish you well,” Wanyama, who is also the Webuye West legislator said.

This is pending a determination of an application by Kenya Table Tennis Federation Association (KTTA) chair Andrew Mudibo on July 4.

NOC-K Executive Committee attending the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture in Parliament

It is the second time the polls have aborted following April 23 when delegates decided to adjourn after four federations failed to agree on the respective officials to vote on behalf of each of them.

The federations include(d) Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), Kenya Handball Federation (KHF), Kenya Triathlon Federation (KTF), and Taekwondo Federation of Kenya (TFK).

NOC-K was then forced to set a new date for the elections following the untimely death of Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) president Paul Otula on May 1.

In this article:
