AK president Tuwei calls for continuous review of Sports Act

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei has called for a regular review of the Sports Act to keep in line with the changing trends in the industry, worldwide.

Tuwei acknowledged that the sports industry has gone through a lot of changes in the past 13 years, which should be captured in the Sports Act.

“I think the last time we talked about the Sports Act was quite a long ago. It came into effect in 2013 and we are now in 2025. Surely, two or three times, it should have been reviewed to take care of the changing trends,” the president said.

Tuwei further warned that Kenya risks falling behind other countries in terms of sports development when its policies do not properly align with global trends.

“Things are moving very fast in the world and so it is important for us to continually review the laws to ensure that we catch up with the rest. I am very happy that we have had this meeting today and the discussions have been very mature, objective and fruitful…so we are looking forward to the final draft to see the product that they come up with,” he said.

Tuwei was speaking on Thursday evening after a meeting between sports federations and a taskforce to review Kenya’s sports policies.

The taskforce, headed by JB Ohaga, is collecting views from different stakeholders on how to improve the country’s sports policies for the growth of the industry.

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Jump Rope Federation president Lydia Aswani exalted the stakeholders’ engagement.

She spoke of the need for the Ministry of Sports to pay more attention to emerging and amateur sports, such as jump rope.

“It is something we are really struggling as a federation and I know it is not only jump rope but even other amateur sports. We need to know what is the input of the Ministry of Sports in supporting these amateur sports to reach the level of others,” Aswani said.

The Sports Act was enacted in 2013 and has not undergone a number of amendments since then including establishment of county sports association funds and repeal of national sports fund board of trustees.