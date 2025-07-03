Fury hints Usyk trilogy bout will be at Wembley in April - Capital Sports
Tyson Fury lost to Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh in May and December 2024

Boxing

Fury hints Usyk trilogy bout will be at Wembley in April

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 3 – Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has hinted he will fight Oleksandr Usyk in a trilogy bout at Wembley Stadium in April 2026.

Fury, 36, retired from boxing in January after losing a title fight rematch with Usyk by unanimous decision the previous month.

“April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium. The trilogy!” Fury posted on social media on Thursday.

Fury’s co-promoters, Queensberry, told BBC Sport it is in discussions with Team Fury and Riyadh Season, the annual cultural and sporting event in the capital of Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh also claimed Fury would come out of retirement next year.

“The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back,” Alalshikh said in a post on X.

“I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt.”

Fury often referred to Usyk as a “rabbit” in the build-up to their title fights, both of which were held in Riyadh.

The Ukrainian won their first encounter in May 2024 by split decision to become the heavyweight division’s first undisputed four-belt champion.

The trilogy bout may depend on the outcome of Usyk’s meeting with Daniel Dubois next month. Usyk will become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion should he defeat the Briton at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 19 July.

