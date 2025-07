ISIOLO, Kenya, Jul 2 – The prestigious Lewa Marathon that attracted over 1400 participants did not disappoint from all angles as the charity race marked 25 years. Here is how the event unveiled.

Warm up! Safaricom CEO Dr. Peter Ndegwa leading other participants in warm up before start of the race.

Safaricom CEO Dr Peter Ndegwa and his predecessor Michael Joseph graced the 2025 Lewa Marathon

Lewa Marathon at the start point

Off they go! participants led by Safaricom CEO Dr. Peter Ndegwa off in the 10km Executive race

Mercy Kwambai successfully defended her women’s full marathon title after cutting the tape in 2:47:17 while game ranger from Samburu, Samson Lemayan clinched the men’s title after stopping the clock in 2:28:35.

Mercy Kwambai pounding the course on her way to winning the women’s 42km

Elite Men athletes in action tackling the difficult course

Men’s elite finisher

Aerial view of the 2025 Lewa Marthon

