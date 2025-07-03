Kenya Shines as a Global Golf Destination after Hosting the Military Golf Championship

KWALE, Kenya, Jul 3 – Once again, Kenya has underlined its growing status as a leading golf tourism destination following its successful hosting of the 16th International Military Sports Council (CISM) World Golf Championship that was held from June 22-29 at Diamonds Leisure Beach and Golf Resort in Kwale County.

The prestigious event attracted 119 golfers from 19 different countries, which marked a significant milestone for Kenya as it aims to expand its presence in the global sports tourism arena.

Francis Gichaba, Chairman of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), praised the championship as a significant moment to help transform the portfolio of Kenya’s tourism.

“This championship was a pivotal moment, coming hot on the heels of the Magical Kenya Open hosted earlier this year,” said Gichaba. “For the longest time, we have been known for the beach and bush safari, but we are now showcasing our diverse assets, including over 40 golf courses, some of which are world-class.”

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chairman Francis Gichaba (in subtly tinted brown glasses) at the World Military Golf Championship. The golf tournament affirmed Kenya’s growing prominence in the international golf tourism

The event also served as a window to showcase the diverse tourism experiences. Delegates were treated to post-tournament packages to visit Shimba Hills and Tsavo and even go dolphin swimming to experience the country’s diverse blend of sports and tourism adventures.

The tournament that was jointly organized by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife showed a unified government approach to leveraging sports as a tool for not only economic development but also tourism.

Chairman of the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) Golf Association, Timothy Lekolool said that the event inspired major interest in local and international golf.

“Many are keen to return with their families, creating a significant multiplier effect for our tourism sector,” he said.

Major Cameron Lowdon, CISM Golf, highly praised the hospitality of Kenya and stunning views of the coast, terming the experience “spectacular,” considering this was the first time for many to visit Kenya.

“The hospitality has been amazing and is recognized by all 19 participating nations,” said Major Lowdon.

KTB intensified its social media and digital marketing campaigns to attract international golf travelers to help build on accolades like being named Africa’s Best Golf Destination in 2020.

As players departed the sun-kissed shores of Diani, Kenya’s message was clear: the country is not just a wildlife attraction but also a premier gold destination that the world should watch out for.

–By Jacqueline Kitamba–