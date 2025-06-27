‘The Lion’ ready to bring the roar at KCB with silverware

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27, 2025 – Newly appointed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) head coach Robert Matano has promised to help the club win its first silverware.

Matano says he is a serial winner and hopes to transfer the same mentality to the players.

“As a player, I also won the league with AFC Leopards…many people don’t remember that. As a coach, I’ve also won the league so winning is part of me anyway, and everybody expects that from me. I think we’ll work for it; I always work to win and winning means trophies,” he said.

The veteran tactician was unveiled by the club on Friday morning at Kencom House, having last coached at Tanzanian side Fountain Gate.

He joins the bankers with a wealth of experience as far as winning silverware is concerned.

The newly signed KCB FC coach Robert Matano (M) presents his signed contract together with KCB group Marketing and Communications director Rosalind Gichuru and KCB FC patron Azu Ogola (R).

Matano won the 2009 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League with then topflight newbies Sofapaka before repeating the trick thrice with Tusker in 2012, 2020/21 and 2021/22.

He will be tasked with improving the fortunes of a team that always begin the season in sizzling form before fizzling out midway.

In the just concluded season, KCB finished ninth with 42 points — having began with a six-match unbeaten run.

They had to part ways with Patrick “Luwowo” Odhiambo on May 23 this year, following a disappointing run of results, including an eight-match winless streak in the league.

The newly signed KCB FC coach Robert Matano (R) signs a football as KCB group Marketing and Communications director Rosalind Gichuru (L) and KCB FC patron Azu Ogola (M). PHOTO/KCB

Matano believes he has a great set of players, capable of winning silverware, and has undertaken to shape their mentality.

“I am bringing brains behind everything we’re going to do. I cannot say much about specific areas in the team because all players are good. What we need to change is the mentality and the attitude we want to bring new life, new experience,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, KCB captain Michael Mutinda expressed delight at ‘The Lion’s’ arrival.

He is looking forward to working with the serial winner.

“As a captain, the performance this season was not good but it was not our target because there nothing we have achieved. We welcome coach Matano to the KCB family. He’s a coach with a winning spirit and a champion. We expect a lot since we’ve never won before and moving forward we will adapt with his philosophy. I apologize to our fans and next season we mean business,” Mutinda said.

The tactician has not ruled out making a few signings to strengthen the team.