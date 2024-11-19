City Thunder foreign duo eager to guide team to first ever BAL experience

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – The Nairobi City Thunder foreign duo of Ater ‘AJ’ Majok and Harouna Abdoulaye are keen to guide the team into the Basketball Africa League (BAL) for the first time, as they prepare for the Elite 16 round of qualification.

It has been confirmed that Kenya will host the Elite 16 round at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani from November 28- December 3.

Both Majok and Harouna have previous BAL experience playing at the final tournament. They were signed by Thunder two weeks ago, to help them with the BAL dream.

Nigerien Haroouna has played in all four BAL editions, and was named in the All-BAL Defensive First Team for the first time as well as named to the All-BAL Second Team in this year’s edition when he played for Senegalese club AS Douannes.

He has also played for his local side Nigelec, FAP of Cameroon, AS Sale of Morocco as well as ABC Fighters of Ivory Coast.

“I believe we have a really good and talented team at Thunder and we can get to the top as the first Kenyan team ever. But we really have to work hard because we are playing at a high level and the competition is always stiff,” Harouna said.

Majok, a Lebanese international born in South Sudan and raised in Australia, believes he has what it takes to bring an X factor into the team and aid them in achieving their dream of playing in the fifth edition of the prestigious NBA-backed league.

Speaking in an interview with Telecomasia.net after his second training session, Majok, nicknamed ‘AJ,’ says he is ready for the challenge.

“I know a lot about Thunder because I have been following up on them for a while and I knew they are the best organization I could play for in East Africa, which I consider my home. I believe I bring a lot of energy and experience into the team as we seek to achieve our targets. This is a very talented and dedicated group and having practiced with them I know we can achieve great things together,” Majok said.