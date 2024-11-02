Kenya strengthens partnership with Miramas to boost sports development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Kenyan government, through the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, has strengthened its partnership with the City of Miramas, France, to enhance athletic training and expand sports development initiatives.

In remarks delivered on behalf of CS Kipchumba Murkomen by PS Eng. Peter Tum, the Kenyan government expressed gratitude to Miramas for its vital support during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Hosting Kenyan athletes at a pre-Olympic camp, the city provided facilities and a welcoming atmosphere that contributed to Kenya’s successful performance, achieving 17th place globally and first in Africa on the medals table. The story of our Olympic journey is incomplete without Miramas,” noted CS Murkomen.

A central aspect of this partnership is the “House of Coaches” project, a collaboration between the City of Miramas, Elgeyo Marakwet County, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, and Athletics Kenya.

The project aims to train Kenyan coaches in Iten, followed by further immersive training in France next year, integrating sports science advancements to elevate Kenya’s coaching standards.

CS Murkomen also announced plans for a sports science conference to tackle current challenges, inviting Miramas to share insights that could help Kenya reclaim its dominance in events like the 3000m steeplechase. Sports PS Eng. Peter Tum

He emphasized his ministry’s focus on early talent identification in schools, prioritizing support for junior-level coaches, and a commitment to gender equality by ensuring that half of the selected coaches are women, fostering a safer environment for female athletes.

French Ambassador Arnaud Suquet reinforced France’s commitment to the initiative, stating, “We are honored to support the House of Coaches project and share our expertise in sports science. Together, we can strengthen Kenya’s coaching standards and unlock new athletic potential.”

Hon. Frédéric Vigouroux, Mayor and Metropolitan Deputy of the City of Miramas, expressed his dedication to the project, underscoring the city’s ongoing commitment to supporting Kenyan athletics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We believe this partnership will empower Kenyan coaches and advance both our communities by sharing knowledge and resources,” said Mayor Vigouroux.

Eng. Peter Tum highlighted the broader impact of this collaboration, stating, “This partnership extends beyond sports, building connections in culture, trade, and youth engagement, inspired by France’s diverse range of disciplines,” he said, noting that this alliance is poised to transform Kenya’s sports landscape and deepen international relations.