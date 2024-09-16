South Africa’s Watson leads Veuve Clicquot to glory at Kenya International Polo Tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 16 – Veuve Clicquot were crowned Kenya International 7-Goal Polo Tournament winners after a 6F-5 victory over Tusker Malt in a scintillating final at the Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday evening.

Alexander Watson scored five as Jamie Excell added another for the victory as Dirk van Reenen starred for the losing finalists with all the goals.

The winners galloped to a 3F-0 lead in the first chukka courtesy of Watson’s three goals, before his South African counterpart scored twice in the next chukka to reduce the deficit to 3F-2.

Watson then scored twice in the penultimate chukka as van Reenen added his third of the game to increase the scoreline to 5F-3.

Van Reenen then scored twice in the final chukka but it was not enough to guarantee victory as Excell’s goal did just enough to ensure Veuve Clicquot went home with the trophy.

Turkish Airlines fly high

In the preceding match of the day, Turkish Airlines went out on a high, with a 7-3 victory over SBM Bank.

Uruguayan Mauricio Andre scored four goals for the winners to add to Jadini Nzomo’s two and another one from Bobby Kamani.

Mbu Ngugi, Alastair James and van Reenen scored for the bankers.