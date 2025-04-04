‘One of the greatest’ – De Bruyne to leave Man City

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, April 4, 2025 – Kevin de Bruyne has announced he will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

De Bruyne, 33, has won 16 trophies since joining City from Wolfsburg in 2015, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

Reacting to the news, City manager Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne is “one of the greatest midfielders to ever play in this country”.

The Belgium midfielder has scored 106 goals in 413 appearances in all competitions for City, who described him as a “global icon of the game”, but has started just 19 matches this season.

“Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter,” De Bruyne wrote on social media.

“Football led me to all of you – and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club.

“These people gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back. And guess what – we won everything.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant for our family. Manchester will forever be on our kids’ passports – and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

“This will always be our home. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, team-mates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.”

‘Part of us is leaving’ – Guardiola

Guardiola compared De Bruyne’s impact to that of other title-winning former City players Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero and David Silva.

“A sad day but a happy day for the fact that I had the pleasure personally to live this time with him,” he said.

“What he gave us, all of us, with his humanity and his influence in our success in the last decade. Of course, part of us is leaving. When Vincent or Sergio or David left, these players have contributions.

“He’s one of the greatest in this country. Always I have to be careful for the respect for the players that have played incredible roles, but there’s no doubt he’s one of the greatest for sure.

“The doors are open here for the rest of his life. He’s part of this family, this club.”

City to bid ’emotional farewell’

City, who have won the past four Premier League titles, said they are planning a “fitting tribute” to the player before the end of the season.

“Manchester City will bid an emotional farewell to Kevin de Bruyne this summer when his contract expires, bringing an end to a glittering 10-year period at the club,” City added.

“The Belgian, a global icon of the game, has played 413 matches for City.

“During that period, he has scored 106 times, making him the first City midfielder since Colin Bell to reach a century of goals.

“The club and all of our fans will now take the time to deliver a fitting tribute and farewell to one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League.”

The Belgium captain moved to City from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in 2015 for £55m.

Manager Guardiola joined the club a year later and helped develop De Bruyne into a central midfielder.

He played a huge part as City enjoyed a dazzling period of success, culminating in the club’s first Champions League triumph in 2023.

But the midfielder has started to struggle with injury in recent years. He missed almost five months of last season as City won their fourth consecutive league title, playing just 26 games in all competitions.

He paused contract negotiations while recovering from a thigh problem sustained in September.

The former Chelsea midfielder said he was “open to everything” last summer after being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

As it presently stands, De Bruyne could play for City in the group stage of this summer’s Club World Cup, but would not be eligible for the knockout stage as his contract expires at the end of June.

Guardiola says it is up to the player to decide whether to sign a short extension that covers the rest of the tournament and then leave.

World governing body Fifa has also tweaked its registration rules to effectively mean clubs can sign players solely for the duration of the tournament.

De Bruyne began his career with Belgian side Genk before joining Chelsea in January 2012 for about £7m.

He made just nine appearances for the Blues and spent a season on loan at Werder Bremen before moving to Wolfsburg in 2013.

The midfielder has also made 109 appearances for Belgium, appearing at three European Championships and three World Cups, finishing third at the 2018 global tournament in Russia, when the Belgians beat England 2-0 in the play-off.

Kevin de Bruyne stats – Premier League records

Since De Bruyne joined City in 2015 he has the most Premier League assists (117), chances created (827) and big chances created (193).

He has the second-most assists in Premier League history, behind only Ryan Giggs (162).

Has the joint most Premier League Player of the Season awards with two – in 2019-20 and 2021-22 – alongside Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic. Surprisingly, he has never won a Player of the Month award though.

Level with Henry for the most assists in a single Premier League season, producing 20 in the 2019-20 campaign.

Has won the most Premier League Playmaker awards, given to the player with the most assists, winning it three times (2017-18, 2019-20 and 2022-23).

Has also won four Manchester City Player of the Season awards, has been in the Champions League Team of the Season twice and finished third in the Ballon d’Or in 2022.