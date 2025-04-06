Verstappen fends off Norris to win in Japan - Capital Sports
Max Verstappen celebrates his win in Japan GP. PHOTO/FORMULA 1

Formula One

Verstappen fends off Norris to win in Japan

Published

SUZUKA, Japan, April 6, 2025 – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fended off a race-long challenge from the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to win the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman’s fourth consecutive victory at Suzuka was his first of the year and moves him to within one point of Norris at the head of the drivers’ championship.

Verstappen’s drive was cool under intense pressure, with rarely more than two seconds between him and Norris, and founded on a quite brilliant pole position lap on Saturday.

McLaren had feared that the Red Bull would be difficult to pass if Verstappen held the lead at the start, and so it proved.

Verstappen led the two McLarens for the entire first stint, the three lapping closely together.

There may be questions as to why McLaren pitted Piastri first, when it might have made sense to attack Verstappen with Norris making an earlier pit stop, potentially giving the Briton the opportunity to get ahead.

McLaren had already radioed Norris for a ‘dummy’ stop two laps earlier and Norris was within 1.5 seconds of Verstappen – theoretically just about within range of an undercut – on the lap Piastri stopped.

McLaren said they had to pit Piastri because he was at risk of being undercut by Mercedes’ George Russell, who stopped on lap 19 and was quick on his hard tyres.

Verstappen and Norris stopped on the same lap, one later than Piastri, and there was an immediate flashpoint.

As Verstappen and Norris pitted, they were separated by just 1.5 seconds. McLaren’s stop was faster by a second, and as they left the pits the McLaren was halfway alongside the Red Bull.

But Verstappen held his line, and Norris ran out of track, taking to the grass.

