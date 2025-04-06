Odongo swag on show as Shujaa storm Singapore 7s finals - Capital Sports
Kenya 7s' youngest players Nygel Amaitsa (number 10) celebrating with Patrick Odongo (number 11) both at 22 years, celebrating after scoring tries against Uruguay at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/NOC-K - KELLY AYODI

Rugby

Odongo swag on show as Shujaa storm Singapore 7s finals

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2025 – Patrick Odongo starred as Shujaa cruised into the finals of the Singapore 7s with a comprehensive victory over Spain on Sunday morning.

Odongo drew first blood in the first minute, switching on the turbo to break through the Spaniards’ 22 before going over for the first try.

Nygel Amaitsa, hero in their 10-7 victory over France, then stepped up to convert successfully between the posts to send the Kenyan fans into a frenzy.

Spain’s Francisco Cosculluela was then banished to the sin bin at the start of the second half for a foul tackle.

It is one-man advantage that Shujaa took with glee, Odongo touching down for his second try in the game in the eighth minute – his 20th of the entire series.

Amaitsa, however, was unsuccessful with the extras.

Pol Pla then pulled one back for the Spaniards at the death but – fortunately for Shujaa – Jaime Manteca’s attempted conversion flew wide of the posts.

Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges are now 14 minutes away from following in the footsteps of their predecessors who won this leg of the World Rugby Series in 2016.

They now await the winner of the other semi-final between Argentina and Fiji.  

In this article:
