Crowded calendar of races for Omanyala ahead of World Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala will be a busy man for the next two months as he competes in a number of races across the globe.

Omanyala’s first port of call will be Gaborone where he will be competing at the Botswana Grand Prix, among other elite runners.

Fireworks are expected in the Southern African nation as Omanyala pits his wits against newly crowned World Indoor 60m bronze medalist Akani Simbine of South African.

The two have clashed severally at various international competitions; most notably, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where the Kenyan clocked 10.02 to win gold, ahead of Simbine who had to be content with silver.

After Botswana, Omanyala’s attention shifts to Xiamen Diamond League in China on April 26 before returning to Asia on May 3 for the Shanghai Diamond League.

One week later, the 29-year-old will be donning the Team Kenya singlet at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China.

It will be Omanyala’s second appearance at the championships, following his debut at last year’s edition in Nassau, Bahamas where Team Kenya clocked 39.15 to finish fourth in the men’s 4x100m relay.

He will then catch a flight to the United States for the Atlanta City Games on May 17 before making a third Diamond League appearance in Rabat, Morocco, a week later.

Omanyala will then be looking to make amends on home soil at the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic at Nyayo Stadium at the end of May.

He clocked 10.03 to finish a disappointing fifth in the men’s 100m at last year’s edition of the World Continental Tour Gold event at the same stadium.

Omanyala’s last race this year was at the Uganda national trials where he clocked 10.09 to cross the finish line first.