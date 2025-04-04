Crowded calendar of races for Omanyala ahead of World Champs - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala heading to the finish line top in his Heat 2 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI/TEAM KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Crowded calendar of races for Omanyala ahead of World Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala will be a busy man for the next two months as he competes in a number of races across the globe.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Omanyala’s first port of call will be Gaborone where he will be competing at the Botswana Grand Prix, among other elite runners.

Fireworks are expected in the Southern African nation as Omanyala pits his wits against newly crowned World Indoor 60m bronze medalist Akani Simbine of South African.

The two have clashed severally at various international competitions; most notably, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where the Kenyan clocked 10.02 to win gold, ahead of Simbine who had to be content with silver.

After Botswana, Omanyala’s attention shifts to Xiamen Diamond League in China on April 26 before returning to Asia on May 3 for the Shanghai Diamond League.

One week later, the 29-year-old will be donning the Team Kenya singlet at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China.

It will be Omanyala’s second appearance at the championships, following his debut at last year’s edition in Nassau, Bahamas where Team Kenya clocked 39.15 to finish fourth in the men’s 4x100m relay.

He will then catch a flight to the United States for the Atlanta City Games on May 17 before making a third Diamond League appearance in Rabat, Morocco, a week later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Omanyala will then be looking to make amends on home soil at the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic at Nyayo Stadium at the end of May.

He clocked 10.03 to finish a disappointing fifth in the men’s 100m at last year’s edition of the World Continental Tour Gold event at the same stadium.

Omanyala’s last race this year was at the Uganda national trials where he clocked 10.09 to cross the finish line first.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved