Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior celebrate their win. PHOTO/Real Madrid/X

Real Madrid players fined but free to face Arsenal

Published

MADRID, Spain, April 4, 2025 – Four Real Madrid players have been cleared to face Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final despite three being punished by Uefa.

Last month, European football’s governing body opened an investigation into allegations of indecent conduct by Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Dani Ceballos during their last-16 win against Atletico Madrid.

The four allegedly made gestures towards the home fans after Real beat their city rivals on penalties to book their place in the last eight.

Uefa said on Friday that no disciplinary proceedings were brought against 24-year-old Brazil winger Vinicius.

The other three Real players were found to have violated “the basic rules of decent conduct” under article 11(2)(b) of Uefa’s disciplinary regulations.

France striker Mbappe, 26, and Germany defender Rudiger, 32, were both given a suspended one-match ban and fined £25,000 (30,000 euros) and £35,000 (40,000 euros) respectively.

Spain midfielder Ceballos, 28, was fined £17,000 (20,000 euros).

Arsenal face Real in the first leg of their quarter-final at Emirates Stadium on 8 April, with the second leg at the Bernabeu on 16 April.

