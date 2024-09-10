Stars face crucial Namibia fixture to put AFCON ’25 dream into frame

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – A win on Tuesday night against Namibia at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Harambee Stars will put their dreams for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to a good balance. A loss, and the team will be left with work to do.

Stars face the Brave Warriors all out to win, having picked up a barren draw at ‘home’ in Kampala last Friday on match day one against Zimbabwe.

Head coach Engin Firat has his work out, and will still be without skipper Michael Olunga, who has not passed the fitness test after picking up injury before the international break.

It was hoped that Olunga would be at least fit to play a part in the Namibia game after missing the duel against Zimbabwe, but Firat has confirmed he will be out again.

“It will be tough because offensively, we are missing lots of players, like our captain Michael will be out again, but we will find solutions,” the coach said ahead of the game.

Will Firat employ an out and out striker?

Harambee Stars in action against Zimbabwe in Kampala. PHOTO/FKF

Against Zimbabwe, the tactician played with a false nine in Eric Johannah, even with out and out strikers like Benson Omalla, Jonah Ayunga and John Avireon his bench, but the plan didn’t bear much fruit as Stars struggled to create chances.

Avire came on as a second half substitute, but still couldn’t make up any real threat infront of goal.

Most will expect Firat to change his approach against Namibia, as a win will be crucial, and a point wouldn’t do much good to the AFCON ’25 ambition.

He however says Namibia is a strong team and they should tread into the match with caution.

“They are a very good side and have lots of good players like Shalulile (Peter). They have something to show but we will be ready,” the coach said.

Previously, he talked of Namibia’s performance at the last AFCON, saying they are not a team to be underrated. “They beat Tunisia and in all their matches they showed a really good performance so they are a very strong team,” Firat said.

Nondi to continue at right back?

Harambee Stars defender Amos Nondi in action against Zimbabwe in Kampala. PHOTO/FKF

Stars will be without defender Alphonce Omija who was wheeled out of last Friday’s draw against Zimbabwe early in the first half with injury, but with Amos Nondi available, Firat will not have much of worry defensively.

Namibia started their campaign with a defeat to Cameroon and will also look to bank the ‘home’ advantage, despite playing in South Africa.

“This is a very open group because only Cameroon have the real home advantage. Us, Namibia and Zimbabwe, we will play all our matches away. So whenever we can take an advantage, we should,” Firat says.

A win puts Kenya on four points in the group, while Cameroon play Zimbabwe in the other match which is scheduled for Kampala, with Zimbabwe the ‘home’ team.