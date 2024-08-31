'Need to work on my confidence-' javelin thrower Wanyonyi admits after poor show at Paris Paralympics - Capital Sports
Kenya's Sheila Wanyonyi in past action. PHOTO/KENYA NATIONAL PARALYMPICS COMMITTEE X

Paralympics

‘Need to work on my confidence-‘ javelin thrower Wanyonyi admits after poor show at Paris Paralympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 31 – Kenya’s Sheila Wanyonyi admits she needs to improve on her self-confidence if she is to shine on the international stage.

The Paralympian has put this on top of her to-do list even as she returns home from the Paris Paralympics.

“The lesson I have learnt from this competition is that I should believe in myself. I shouldn’t be intimidated by what other people are doing. I should take what I know and use it to get what I want. First of all I am going to work on my self-confidence,” Wanyonyi said.

The Gender Studies and Development expert further plans to spend more time in the gym to improve on her strength.

“When I went to the gym, I found a lot of people there training and there were a lot of facilities. Most of these facilities we don’t have in Kenya but I think I can use whatever I have to improve on myself,” she said.

Wanyonyi’s journey at the Paris Paralympics came to an end after finishing ninth in the women’s javelin F12 – after an overall throw of 28.44m.

China’s Yhuping Zhao threw a new world record of 47.06m to take gold, ahead of Neutral Paralympic Athlete (NPA) Anna Sorokina-Kulinich (38.10m) and Austria’s Natalija Eder (37.22m) in second and third respectively.

Reflecting on her performance, Wanyonyi admitted it was not what she wanted from Paris.

“I know I am not the best but I have tried to be where I am now. I take it as a lesson so next time when I come here I will take it as a challenge to do better and be where I want to be,” she said.

Kenya is thus far waiting for its first medal of the championships with none of its athletes able to finish in the podium thus far.

In this article:
