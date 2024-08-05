West Ham sign Dortmund striker Fullkrug for £27m - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Niclas Fullkrug celebrates his goal against Newcastle. PHOTO/BVB/Twitter

English Premiership

West Ham sign Dortmund striker Fullkrug for £27m

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 5 – West Ham have signed Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund for £27m.

The 31-year-old, who joined Dortmund from Werder Bremen last summer, scored 15 goals in 46 games in 2023-24 and finished as a Champions League runner-up.

He also netted twice during hosts Germany’s run to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, despite not starting a match.

“I’m delighted to be here, and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with my new team-mates,” said Fullkrug, who has signed a four-year deal.

“I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big club like West Ham.

“I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now – I know the technical director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team.”

Fullkrug is the fifth signing made by new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui this summer, following the arrivals of former Wolves captain Max Kilman for £40m, Dutch forward Crysencio Summerville from Leeds for more than £25m, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham from Sheffield United and Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme for £25.5m from Palmeiras.

The Hammers, who finished ninth in the Premier League last season, are also interested in a deal for Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved