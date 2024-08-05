West Ham sign Dortmund striker Fullkrug for £27m

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 5 – West Ham have signed Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund for £27m.

The 31-year-old, who joined Dortmund from Werder Bremen last summer, scored 15 goals in 46 games in 2023-24 and finished as a Champions League runner-up.

He also netted twice during hosts Germany’s run to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, despite not starting a match.

“I’m delighted to be here, and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with my new team-mates,” said Fullkrug, who has signed a four-year deal.

“I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big club like West Ham.

“I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now – I know the technical director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team.”

Fullkrug is the fifth signing made by new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui this summer, following the arrivals of former Wolves captain Max Kilman for £40m, Dutch forward Crysencio Summerville from Leeds for more than £25m, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham from Sheffield United and Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme for £25.5m from Palmeiras.

The Hammers, who finished ninth in the Premier League last season, are also interested in a deal for Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.