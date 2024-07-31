Klopp distances himself from England job

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WURZBURG, Germany, July 31 – Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it would be “the biggest loss of face in the history of football” if he were to take the England job.

The German is among those to have been linked with the vacancy since Gareth Southgate stepped down after England’s defeat by Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

Klopp, 57, left Liverpool at the end of last season saying he was “running out of energy” after nine years with the Reds during which he delivered the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup.

Appearing at the International Coaches’ Congress in Wurzburg, Germany, Klopp was asked if there were any offers on the table.

“At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs. No club, no country,” he said.

“England? That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said I’ll make an exception for you.”

On Tuesday, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, who has also been linked with England, said he has not had contact with the Football Association over the job.

“Absolutely no contact whatsoever from anybody – and I’m fully committed to Newcastle,” said Howe, when asked about England during Newcastle’s pre-season trip to Japan.

England’s first game following Southgate’s departure will be against Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 7 September in the Uefa Nations League.

As well as Howe, England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley has been linked with the job along with former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter, and Thomas Tuchel, who most recently managed Bayern Munich.

‘I still want to work in football’

Klopp, who spent seven years in charge of Borussia Dortmund before taking the Liverpool job in 2015, did not rule out a return to coaching in future.

“Let’s see what it will look like in a few months. Nothing is coming through at the moment,” he said.

“As of today, that’s it for me as a coach. I didn’t quit on a whim, it was a general decision.

“I’ve also coached the best clubs in the world. Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months.

“I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let’s see what else there is for me.”

Klopp was at Wembley on 1 June as Borussia Dortmund’s guest for the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool have appointed Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as Klopp’s replacement.