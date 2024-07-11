Watkins strikes down the Netherlands as Three Lions roar into Euros final

DORTMUND, Germany, July 11 – England will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday after a last-minute strike from substitute Ollie Watkins sealed victory over the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate’s side looked to be going into extra time for the third successive game after Harry Kane’s contentious first-half penalty equalised a thunderous early strike from Xavi Simon.

Instead, a superb late strike on the turn from Watkins, on for Kane, sent England into their second successive European Championship final on dramatic night in Dortmund.