National team to the Billie Jean King Cup ahead of a practice session at Nairobi Club. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tennis

Sky the ultimate destination for Kenya at Billie Jean King Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9 – The Kenyan team at this week’s Billie Jean King Cup Group III have been backed to go one better than last year’s edition when they finished third.

Head coach Francis Rogoi says last year’s performance is enough inspiration for the team to aim for the sky this time round.

“Last year, at the beginning of the tournament, we were ranked 11th and finished third. This year, we are starting at number four and for us the sky is the limit,” Rogoi said.

Kenya are in Group B where they play second seed Tunisia, 11th seed Burundi and eighth seed Mauritius.

Reflecting on the calibre of opponents, Rogoi is careful not to disregard any one of them but instead expects a high level of competition.

“I think all the pools are alive and I think that in this event, there is no small country…there is no small match. Every match is a live one and we are ready for every one of them. We are ready for whatever comes,” he said.

Angella Okutoyi at last year’s Billie Jean King Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

A reason to smile in Team Kenya camp is the arrival of African Games champion Angella Okutoyi who will be skippering and rejoining forces with her pals Alice Owegi, Stacey Yego and Cynthia Cheruto.

The 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion is path to qualifying for the Paris Olympics, having given a good account of herself in a series of International Tennis Federation (ITF) W25 tournaments.

Rogoi believes the timing of Okutoyi’s arrival couldn’t be any perfect.

“I think it is a good motivation…she’s the team captain around the players. She’s pushing the players well and making them believe they can actually get to where she is today. It just needs to be an everyday’s work but just having Angie in the team is a big plus for us,” he said.

The coach further spoke about the chemistry within the ranks, noting that the players understand each other better compared to last year.

“We understand each other better…we have been spending more time together even if most of the players are not based in one place. Definitely, we are closer and we are looking forward to working together,” Rogoi said.

This is the third time – since 1995 — Kenya will be staging the continental competition, which brings together 12 nations including Kenya, Botswana, Burundi, Ghana, Nigeria, Namibia, Mauritius, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, and Madagascar.

National team to the Billie Jean King Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rogoi is looking forward to a capacity crowd at Nairobi Club and believes the presence of home fans will be an added advantage for his girls.

“This is the best thing any nation can ask for…to host a competition of such magnitude. Imagine Kenya hosting the World Cup in football; it is the same for tennis as far as the Billie Jean King Cup is concerned. It’s a great thing to have every other person coming to the grounds to support Team Kenya. This will give the girls great motivation to just get through their matches,” he said.

The hosts will serve off their campaign against Mauritius on Monday morning at 10.00 am at the centre court.

They finished third at last year’s edition after an overall 2-1 win over Zimbabwe.

