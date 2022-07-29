Here’s Kenya’s Day One schedule at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Different Kenyan athletes will be in action in different sports on the opening day of competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Friday, following a glitzy opening ceremony late Thursday night.
Here is a summary of the timings of different sporting action that involves Team Kenya.
3×3 Wheelchair Basketball
6:45pm – Kenya vs England (women)
3×3 Basketball
5:30pm – Canada vs Kenya (Men)
7:35pm – Kenya vs Sri Lanka (women)
11:10pm – Sri Lanka vs Kenya (Men)
11:35pm – Australia vs Kenya (Women)
Triathlon
1:01pm – Joseph Okal, men’s Individual Sprint distance final
4:31pm – Aisha Nasser, women’s Individual Sprint distance final
Swimming:
1:27pm – Ridhwan Bwana, men’s 50m Butterfly, Heat 3
2:04pm – Imara Bella Thorpe, women’s 100m butterfly Heat 2
2:10pm – Emily Muteti, women’s 100m Butterfly Heat 4
2:30pm – Mixed 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heat 1
Hockey
11am – New Zealand vs Kenya (women)
Rugby Sevens
12:50pm – Kenya vs Uganda (men)
8:58pm – Kenya vs Jamaica (men)