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Incoming Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso

English Premier League

Chelsea in advanced talks to make Alonso new manager

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LONDON, England, May 16, 2026 – Chelsea have accelerated their efforts to appoint Xabi Alonso as the club’s next permanent head coach.

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The Stamford Bridge are looking for a replacement Liam Rosenior, who was sacked by the club last month.

BBC Sport reported on Monday that Chelsea had started contacting prospective new managers, including Alonso, Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and Oliver Glasner.

However, former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Alonso is emerging as the club’s preferred candidate and, although discussions over the Spaniard’s potential appointment have not concluded, they have advanced significantly.

Chelsea want to announce a new manager in the coming days.

The club were keen to get the FA Cup final against Manchester City out of the way before making any knowledge of their appointment public.

Talks have been ongoing for a number of weeks and Alonso, 44, is understood to have been open to the role if he received certain assurances.

Alonso has been linked with a potential move to Liverpool, where he spent five seasons as a player, in recent weeks with the pressure on Arne Slot increasing following a disappointing season.

But it is understood the Anfield club are preparing to stick with Slot for next season – although it remains to be seen whether Liverpool‘s stance alters should the team fail to qualify for the Champions League.

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