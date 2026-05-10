‘How sugarcane farmers helped Kabras Sugar to Kenya Cup five-peat’

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10, 2026 – Amid jubilant scenes, characterised by laughter, dance, and pouring drinks, Kabras Sugar skipper George Nyambua could not forget a crucial group of people who have been pivotal to their five consecutive Kenya Cup crowns.

The longserving captain saluted the sugarcane farmers in Kakamega who have provided a steady supply of the raw material to enable their sponsor, West Kenya Sugar Company, produce this important commodity.

Nyambua says the ability of the players to produce good results on the pitch starts with the farmers culminating in the ability of Kabras to make profits and plough back some of it into the team.

“For us as Kabras, we play for the community, especially the farmers who make sure that there’s enough gain for the production of the factory…because those are the main sponsors. So everything we do here, they grind week in, week out,” he said.

The Rai family-owned club was birthed in 2013 and immediately went on to establish themselves as a giant of Kenyan rugby.

Having earned promotion to the top flight in the same year, they went on to reach the final in the subsequent season, eventually falling to KCB Rugby in the final.

They didn’t have to wait long to taste victory when they won their maiden league title in 2016 when they beat Impala Saracens 22-05 at the RFUEA Grounds in 2016.

The rest is history as the sages say; Carlos Katywa’s side have been heads-and-shoulders above their Kenya Cup rivals.

This was further rubber stamped when they edged the bankers 14-08 in a wet and slippery final on Saturday evening to claim a historic five-peat.

A heavy downpour that preceded the tie at the ASK Showground in Kakamega seemed to be the calm before the storm.

Brian Wahinya drew first blood for the eight-time Kenya Cup champions, 10 minutes before the break.

However, the returning Ntabeni Dukisa took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring two quick penalties in succession.

Not even a Festus Shiasi try – in response – was enough to stop the Dukisa show, the South African responding with another penalty.

Hillary Odhiambo’s try proved to be the icing on the cake on a historic milestone for the sugar millers, who join an exclusive club of teams to achieve the five-peat including Nondies and Impala.

Reflecting on the game, Nyambua said the game was tough and that the team that managed to sustain 100 per cent concentration won.

“It was a hard fight. KCB really came out and blazing but I really managed in the second half. Now we managed to pin them down in their own territory…forced them to make mistakes, then we capitalized on their mistakes,” the Simbas skipper explained.

At an individual level, he described the final as a befitting end to a season that has been trying for him in terms of injuries.

“The season has been quite tough for me because of a couple of injuries. I had to sit down for some few games. Then I came in late, but I’m glad we won,” Nyambua said.