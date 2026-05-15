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Why newly-crowned African champion is not celebrating too much despite first ever career gold medal

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15, 2026 – Newly crowned African champion for the men’s 10,000m, Kevin Chesang, believes there is more work to do for him to succeed at the highest level.

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Chesang says he will go back to the drawing board to improve on his speed, which he believes is presently his Achilles heel.

“I want to go back and improve on my speed. It was a bit hot here in Accra and that made it difficult for us, especially the long distance runners. I am hoping to lower my time for the next race. I want to set a new personal best of 27 minutes, at worst,” the 20-year-old said.

Chesang clocked 28:30.44 to win his first career medal — as well as Team Kenya’s first — at the continental competition on Wednesday night.

Ethiopia’s Hagos Eyob Gared of Ethiopia finished second in 28:30.57 as another Kenyan, Silas Senchura, took bronze after coming in third at 28:32.66.

It is the second time this year that Chesang has donned the Team Kenya singlet, at an international competition.

He was part of the contingent at the World Cross Country Championships in Florida, United States where he competed in the senior men’s 10km – clocking 29:39 to finish 17th.

“I am so happy today because this is my first ever medal…in my career. I had prepared well for this championships from the time we went into camp, back home in Kenya. I thank my coaches for preparing me well,” he said.

With a maiden medal in the bag, it is no longer business as usual for the youngster who is now eyeing another target – this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

“When I get back home, I want to immediately embark on preparations for the Commonwealth Games. I want to go there and come back with a medal as well,” he said.

Chesang is a shark that tastes blood and cannot get enough of it.

As he circles in for the kill, he will need to maintain a calm head upon his shoulders and double his efforts to ensure his virtuoso performance in Accra becomes the norm — and not the exception.

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